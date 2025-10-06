Remember all the experts and health officials telling us that the COVID vaccine was a new form of vaccination and that it was safe and effective? With very little testing, it was put on the market and forced on the American people under “Emergency Authorization.”

Here Dr. Ken Stoller raises concerns about those safety claims.

Video: 3:36

A series of technical reports and regulatory documents has reignited a heated question:

Where do modified mRNA vaccine components travel inside the body and were those data handled transparently?

I will break down the key claims and why they matter. Researchers and regulatory critics argue that early pre-clinical studies show lipid nanoparticles and modified mRNA don’t stay at the injection site. Instead the materials can appear in organs like the liver, spleen, adrenals, and in some data sets, ovaries.

The reports contend that some of these findings were redacted, edited or downplayed in documents submitted to different regulators.

Independents reviewers compared versions of biodistributions studies filed with Japan, the EMA and later released by the FDA.

They identified four troubling patterns:

—images that appeared cropped or altered

—graphs with critical data hidden

—an initial high dose animal experiment that showed toxicity, but wasn’t widely disclosed

—and sex specific signals, particularly spikes in female tissues that were not clearly reported to all regulators.

Authors described these as potential manipulation or improper transparency.

Normally, biodistribution studies which show where and how long a biologic persists inform safety reviews before human trials.

The reports argue that for mRNA products, some studies use surrogates or non-standard methods, and that certain analyses were not done to internationally accepted standards prior to emergency authorizations.

At recent advisory meetings, company and regulator representatives offered differing explanations. Critics say admissions at those meetings and later document releases suggest coordination between sponsors and regulators in how data were presented. Company spokespeople and agencies have disputed various characterizations.

Meanwhile, independent analysts have published detailed line-by-line concerns.

Why does this technical debate matter to the public?

Biodistribution affects safety assessments, dosing decisions, and population recommendations, especially for groups like pregnant people and adolescents.

Transparency in preclinical data underpins informed consent, trust, and the ability to detect rare or sex specific risks.

The reports call for full disclosure of raw preclinical data, independent reanalysis, sex specific and long term studies, and clearer regulatory standards for gene delivery technologies used as vaccines.

They urged policymakers to ensure regulatory reviews are rigorous, independent, and publicly accessible.

The debate is technical but consequential. As a society, we are still not at the point where we are able to recognize we were and still are the victims of a democide.

So we are still having to ask regulators for the transparency and independent review that scientific trust requires. We should, at the point we are, have Nuremberg level trials, one day perhaps, but not today.

We will just have to keep asking nicely, even if that requires lawsuits, for transparency and for regulators to do their job and actually be regulators and not facilitators of the ongoing democide.