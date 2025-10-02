So what have we learned about the COVID jab? Our federal health agencies claim that millions of lives were saved because of it. But who oversees the regulators when they make these claims?

Here Dr. Ken Stoller reveals what INDEPENDENT research in the Czech Republic found.

Did COVID shots help or harm?

A new deep dive into Czech national data has been interpreted to show something startling: that the COVID vaccine appeared to show no survival benefit and even increased mortality.

Here’s a clear summary of the five big claims and what to check next.

Important caveat—these are interpretations of a national data set by an independent analyst.

They raise questions that demand action.

First the analyst says much of the apparent vaccine benefit is a selection bias, the healthy vaccinee effect. People who choose vaccination tend to be healthier than those who don’t. In some studies that selection alone can create a long apparent advantage for vaccinated groups, even if the shot does nothing.

Second, COVID is argued to be a nonproportional hazard. It disproportionately kills those already at higher mortality risk. Average age of those that CoV2 killed was 82 years of age. That interaction can amplify apparent vaccine effectiveness when cohorts aren’t matched on baseline risk.

Third, when analysts match vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts on pre-pandemic mortality, the analysts report their all cause mortality tracked together during COVID waves, suggesting the vaccine benefit can vanish once underlying health differences are controlled for.

Fourth, the Czech time series allegedly shows mortality for the same cohort rising after vaccination and rising further with each booster, a dose dependent pattern the analyst interprets as evidence of harm, not merely selection bias.

If true, dose response would be an important signal. In short, the analyst, Steve Kirsch, claims the apparent vaccine benefit was a statistical mirage driven by selection bias and the nature of COVID risk; that matched cohorts showed no benefits; and that mortality increased with additional doses.

These are serious assertions. They would have serious implications, if independently confirmed.

If this concerns you, read the original Czech analysis.

But even if half true, the COVID jab should be stopped and stopped for everyone. There is no evidence this was anything but a bioweapon meant only to clean up the survivors of a catastrophic killer virus. But as it turned out, the virus was not what they hoped for, and the bioweapon jab took on the responsibility for the great culling.

Humanity remains essentially clueless that they are living through a democide, but ignorance is not bliss in this situation. Ignorance about the COVID democide is a form of suicide.