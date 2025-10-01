Video: 3:13

Here Dr. Ken Stoller explains what was really the behind the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a top government expert.

COVID injections violated biological weapons norms, never mind that the trials were fraudulent or nonexistent and that the products were never true vaccines.

Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Act, has given a detailed statement admitting the 2019 Wuhan corona virus is an offensive biological warfare weapon and that the World Health Organization already knew about it.

Francis Boyle is a professor of International Law at the University of Illinois College of Law.

He drafted the US domestic implementing legislation for the biological weapons convention known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the US Congress and signed into law by President George HW Bush.

Clearly the jabs need to stop, but the recognition that they have been part of a democide is not yet understood.

Some are applying a theological lens to this: a war between positive and negative, the sons of light vs. the sons of the shadow. Be that as it may, spiritual claims are distinct from empirical evidence and scientific facts.

The COVID jabs, which were only meant to clear up the survivors of a deadly CoV2 virus, had to step in as the main methodology for the eugenics agenda because CoV2 was actually less virulent than the flu.

So the jab trials lacked true saline placebos. Contractual relationships skewed research. Politicians pushed this safer vaccine agenda when it was neither a vaccine nor safer. And for some reason, this was all a military operation, perhaps the same faction of the military spraying us with aluminum and cadmium to set off a global ice age.

Global warming is a myth. These misanthropes know an ice age would kill for more than the temperature sneaking up a degree or two, which they are not.

Solid research has linked the jab bioweapon to myocarditis, infertility, cancer, and other long term harms.

These topics are no longer conspiracy theories or speculation. Most safety signals were willfully ignored. Others were minimized, such as saying mild myocarditis when there is really no such thing as mild myocarditis, or that myocarditis is normal in children.

It is hard for the lay public to know who is telling the truth now, but that is by design. As Howard Zen once said, “You can’t remain neutral on a moving train,

Each one of us has to help end this democide as soon as possible, and that needs to start with the end of the COVID jab for anyone for any reason.

This should no longer be up for a debate. In a sense we are in a gas chamber, but the door is still open. We have time, but a limited amount of time, to hold those responsible accountable or they will just do it again.

Look at what is taking place in other western countries. As fast as they can, they are trying to impose a financial control grid and social credit score. Remain neutral at your own peril.