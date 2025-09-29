Dr. Ken Stoller talks about the mounting evidence of a link between the COVID-19 injections and cancer. Two studies, one in Italy, one in South Korea, looking at large populations, show us the alarming risks.

Video: 2:39

In late summer 2025, a population wide study out of Italy made headlines. It found higher cancer risks following COVID-19 jabs, including breast, bladder and colorectal cancers.

The study tracked nearly 300,000 people over thirty months.

Now, a second, much larger study out of South Korea has confirmed and expanded those findings.

Led by Kim et al., the Korean study analyzed data from over 8.4 million adults. It’s one of the largest and powerful safety studies ever conducted. The results are frankly alarming.

After adjusting for age, health, income and prior COVID infections, those who received the bio-weapon jabs showed significantly higher risks of multi-cancers across all platforms.

Here’s what they found over just one year:

Lung cancer: 53 percent higher risk

Prostate cancer: 69 percent higher

Thyroid: 35 percent

Gastric: 34 percent

Colorectal: 28 percent

Breast cancer: 20 percent higher risk

Overall, cancer risk was 27 percent higher in jabbed vs. un-jabbed individuals.

Importantly, the increased risk was limited to one type of modified mRNA jabs—

Pfizer, Moderna, they were all linked to higher risks of thyroid, breast, lung, and colorectal cancers.

Viral-vector jabs like Astra Zeneca showed even higher overall cancer risks, 47 percent.

Even mixed dose schedules weren’t spared. And it gets worse.

Booster doses were associated with even more aggressive cancers:

Pancreatic cancer risk more than doubled.

Gastic cancer rose by 23 percent.

No demographic group was spared. Women showed the highest increase in overall cancer. The elderly had the greatest absolute risk. Even younger adult under 65 saw measurable increases especially for breast and thyroid cancers.

Two independent national studies, one in Italy, one in South Korea, now point to the same sobering conclusion: COVID-19 jabs carry a carcinogenic risk.

With over 70 percent of the world inoculated with this, the gene-altering bio weapon, this isn’t a fringe concern; it’s a global health emergency.

The data is clear. It’s time for governments, regulators and researchers to act.

Immediate investigation, transparency and accountability are no longer optional. They’re essential.