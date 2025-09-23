With concerns about the use of Tylenol being related to a child developing autism in the news everywhere, parents may be looking for an alternative. Here Dr. Ken Stoller reveals a time honored natural method of reducing fevers gently, without side effects.

When a child’s fever spikes in the night, parents panic. For decades we’ve reached for acetaminophen, but questions about its safety, especially in pregnancy, have many families wondering: Are there gentler ways to ease a fever? I still remember being iced in a bathtub. Not pleasant. Years later, while opening a hyperbaric clinic at Kewa Pueblo [reservation], I learned a different approach. Traditional methods used by native healers to comfort fevers without bluntly suppressing the immune response.

One simple technique is the sage foot-wrap. Make it in advance. Steep organic garden safe in boiling water, then let the infusion cool to room temperature as soon as it boils. Store it chilled in glass jars until needed, ready for those middle-of-the-night moments. When a small child has a fever, bundle them warmly, except for the feet. Dip two washcloths into the cooled sage tea, wring lightly and wrap the soles. As the cloths warm, replace them with fresh, cool ones. This localized, cyclical cooling soothes without shocking the system. For older children and adults, hot yarrow tea can help the fever crest and pass sooner. Drink a cup while keeping yourself all bundled up paradoxically, encouraging the fever to run its course with less discomfort. Prep ahead: brew and refrigerate sage tea in glass, have soft cloths ready, and practice the gentle routine when calm so it’s automatic if illness arrives late at night. Do seek medical help for sustained high fevers, prolonged symptoms, dehydration, rash, difficulty breathing, or any seizure. Infant under one month require immediate medical attention. Fevers are part of the body’s healing work. If you’re looking for gentler options, sage foot wraps and yarrow tea are time-tested, low-risk practices some Native American families have used for generations. Combine tradition with modern medicine and always call your clinician when in doubt.

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