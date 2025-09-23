Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Sep 23, 2025

Terrific info. Thanks. If only we knew years ago.

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GP's avatar
GP
Sep 24, 2025

Taking vitamin C to bowel tolerance can help with fever.

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