Polio: The Shocking Truth Behind the Vaccine

Dr. Ken Stoller brings us up to speed on “the lie that brought us today’s vaccine program.”

A key piece of vaccine propaganda is the tired claim that vaccines stopped the polio epidemic. If we raise concerns about vaccines, parent won’t vaccinate and polio will return.

Here Dr. Stoller reveals the truth about this manmade epidemic.

What if the story you’ve always been told about polio: the terrifying epidemics, the miracle vaccines, the iron lungs, wasn’t even half the truth? . . .

The first cases of paralysis that looked like polio appeared in the late 1700s.

Doctors noticed children with weak or paralyzed legs and lesions in their spinal cords.

For decades the condition was rare, isolated cases here and there.

But then, at the end of the 19th century, something changed. A new pesticide called lead arsenate was sprayed heavily in the US. Within just two years large outbreaks of of paralysis struck children and not just humans, but animals too: horses, dogs chickens, even pigs. That alone raised a red flag.

The polio virus doesn’t infect those animals so something else was going on.

At the same time, medicine was gripped by Koch’s Postulates, the belief that every disease must be caused by one single microbe and any other causes were ignored.

When a virus that could trigger paralysis in monkeys was identified, they named it poliovirus.

From that point on, nearly all paralysis was attributed to this one culprit even though pesticides, mercury powders, and other viruses could cause the exact same damage.

Fast forward to the 1940s and 50s. DDT was sprayed everywhere and on everything, on food, bedding, even directly onto children. Paralysis exploded and polio wards filled.

But as the extreme overuse of toxic pesticide were reined in, the outbreaks began to fade, long before vaccines could fully explain the decline.

In fact, early vaccines performed poorly. Many who got multiple shots still developed paralysis.

The vaccine was actually causing the paralysis.

I was one of its victims, and let’s not even talk about the cancer causing SV40 virus that was injected into millions of Americans.

Later the oral vaccine did control some polio virus infections in the gut, but by then, cases of paralysis had already collapsed alongside the reduction in toxic pesticide use.

This suggests something now profound. Polio was never just one disease caused by one virus. It was a collection of paralytic conditions, often triggered or worsened by man-made toxins that weakened the nervous system and allowed microbes to cause greater harm.

The iconic iron lung photo rows of machines in a giant hall was largely a publicity stunt.

In reality, there were only about a thousand iron lungs in the whole country.

Those horrible photos were actually the result of the first mass polio vaccination program called the Cutter Incident where the vaccine gave 200,000 children polio.

So what’s the takeaway?

Polio wasn’t solved by a miracle vaccine. It was in large part a manmade problem that receded when our environment became less toxic.

And that lesson matters today: if we had understood what the polio epidemic had really been about, not only would the use of pesticides been drastically reduced, but the vaccine program would have been exposed for being without efficacy.

If this knowledge had made its way to the public, there probably would never have been the COVID democide, the autism epidemic and many other health problems we deal with today.

The polio vaccine story isn’t just medical history, it’s a cautionary piece of history that is still not understood and resulted in a runaway vaccine schedule with little to no efficacy.