While now acknowledging side effects, officials have retreated to the claim that it was all for “the greater good.” But were lives really saved by the COVID vaccine? Where is the proof?

On this video, Dr. Ken Stoller examines the claim of “millions of lives saved” that we’ve all heard. What does new peer research show?

While most Americans still do not understand they were victims of a democide, most now know the COVID jabs caused widespread harm.

So the bio-security cabal has switched strategies.

They can’t deny the damage anymore, so instead they’re saying, ‘But the vaccines saved millions of lives.’

It sounds reassuring, but when you look closer, the claim falls apart.

A new peer reviewed paper takes this talking point apart step by step, and here’s what it shows.

STEP ONE: Modeling scam. The ‘millions saved’ numbers don’t come from real data. They come from computer models—models built on shaky assumptions.

One Lancet study projected up to 20 million lives saved worldwide.

A European paper claimed nearly half a million.

The Commonwealth Fund blog said 3.2 million in the US alone.

But all of them made the same mistakes. They assumed fixed death rates. They assumed no natural immunity. They ignored early treatment.

And they never counted vaccine harms.

In other words, fantasy projections presented as fact.

STEP TWO: The ‘Stop the Spread’ lie. Those models only worked if vaccines blocked transmission.

They assumed every shot broke the chain of infection.

But real life proved the opposite. Breakthrough cases exploded within weeks.

By 2022, the most vaccinated countries were seeing the biggest waves.

If vaccines never stopped the spread, the models collapse.

STEP THREE: No proof of preventing deaths. So the story shifted.

‘Okay, maybe they didn’t stop invention, but they prevented millions of deaths.’

The evidence says otherwise.

Pfizer’s own trial: More deaths in the vaccine group than in the placebo.

Observational studies: Flawed, showing only short-term effects.

National dashboards: Just raw counts. Once you adjust for age and risk, the supposed benefit disappears.

There’s no solid proof jabs saved lives.

STEP FOUR: How the myth was manufactured.

So how did ‘Millions Saved’ become the official story?

By design. Follow-ups cut off before protection waned.

Deaths misclassified to make the unvaccinated look worse.

Adverse events ignored.

And scientists who raised concerns, silenced or censored.

That’s how a weak assumption became Senate testimony, government press releases and endless media sound bites.

The bottom line: The ‘Millions Saved’ collapses when you look at it clearly.

The models were speculative.

The ‘Stop the Spread’ promise was false.

Trials and data show no mortality benefit, and the entire narrative was manufactured.

This isn’t science; it’s propaganda. And more and more Americans are no longer buying it.

The next obvious question is, If it didn’t save lives, how many did it take?

In January of 2023, roughly three years ago, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System reporting listed almost 18,000 deaths.

Now VAERS is recognized to under-report by 99 percent, which may or may not be the case when it comes to the COVID jab.

But if the under-reporting was 99 percent consistent with all the other VAERS data, then we’re looking at 1.8 million deaths in the USA alone up to January, 2023. Obviously there would be MORE DEATHS today.

Yes, that is an extreme guesstimate, but the bottom line is the ‘Million Lives Saved’ is more likely, A MILLION LIVES LOST.

If you don’t know what democide means, you might want to look that word up.