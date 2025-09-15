Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Sep 15, 2025

Yes, and consequences for the ordered death of my sister in Jacksonville, Fl. hospital-from Covid and the refusal of the hospital to use the protocol that could have saved her life. Thank you Dr. Stoller.

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