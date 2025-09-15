For years, decades really, things have been revealed about the true extent of the damage from our unchecked, unsafe vaccine schedule. We learned about the regulatory capture of our health care agencies. There were many hearings in Congress where alarming information came to light, but incredibly, when it was all over, everyone just went home and nothing changed.

NOW, for the first time, people will have to answer for all the corruption, collusion and cover-up. There will be consequences. Officials and Pharma executives who thought they were untouchable will have to answer for their actions.

Lawsuits, Lies & The COVID Bioweapon Reckoning

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The house of cards is falling. Pleased to announced that subpoenas are coming. Lawsuits are mounting, including the one [Dr.] Paul Thomas and I, along with Health Freedom Advocacy Center | Stand For Health Freedom, have filed against the CDC. And the truth about COVID-19 vaccines is finally being dragged into the light. On Labor Day, President Donald J. Trump issued a challenge to Big Pharma: Justify the success of your COVID drugs or face the consequences. The man who launched Operation Warp Speed is now demanding answers from the very companies he once trusted.

Robert Kennedy Jr.

This time he’s not alone. Trump has tapped HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to dig deep into what went wrong and expose the deception that misled him and the American people. Pharma executives promised miracles behind closed doors, while hiding alarming safety signals, downplaying risks and pushing endless boosters, natural immunity ignored, dissent censored, injuries dismissed. The result: Millions injured, countless lives lost and a public trust shattered.

Anthony Fauci

Albert Bourla

Experts like Dr. Fauci and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla shifted narratives again and again. Masks on, masks off, two masks, three masks, two shots, then three, then four, until the goalposts weren’t just moving, they were orbiting.

But now the reckoning has begun. The CDC’s internal failures are surfacing. Key officials are being fired and lawsuits are piling up. Trump says he wasn’t the problem; he was lied to, and now he wants full accountability. The lies are being exposed. The injured are finally being heard. And for the first time since this pandemic began, the question isn’t, Will there be consequences? There are always consequences, which few seem to understand. The question is only when, for nothing is hidden that will not be disclosed or is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.

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