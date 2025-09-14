It may be years before we know all the damaging side effects of the COVID 19 injections, but here is one concern that everyone should be aware of today.

Dr. Ken Stoller explains what we’re learning about the long-term effect of the spike proteins in the blood.

What if you needed a blood transfusion tomorrow?

Would you have a say in where that blood came from or whether it was from a vaccinated or unvaccinated donor?

For many, blood is sacred.

Leviticus 17:11 says “For the life of a creature is in the blood.”

That’s why some people refuse transfusions or insist on clean blood from unvaccinated donors.

And here’s the reality. In the US, blood banks do not label blood as vaccinated or unvaccinated. The Red Cross says vaccine components don’t circulate in blood; only antibodies do.

The FDA agrees and therefore doesn’t require screening for vaccination status.

But some patients remain unconvinced.

The COVID vaccine was not a vaccine after all.

It was a gene-altering bioweapon that forced the cells of its victims to produce spike proteins, a known pathogen.

Despite the lies of the Red Cross and FDA, studies show SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can circulate in the blood, especially after mRNA COVID19 vaccination.

And in individuals with certain post vaccination conditions, like myocarditis or post vaccine syndrome, this persistent circulating spike protein, unbound by antibodies, was observed in adolescents with myocarditis, after a severe respiratory syndrome corona virus disease 2 and SARS-CoV-2 infection and in some individuals with post vaccine syndrome, even without a clear infection.

The fear that vaccinated blood might carry spike proteins or unknown risks is well-founded, and again, causing more loss of faith in those we consider authorities.

What are your options if you want unvaccinated blood?

There are three networks working to connect like-minded people:

Blessed By His Blood | Faith-Based Blood Donation Network a faith-based cooperative linking donors and recipients,

Safe Blood - The Global Leader Safe Blood Matching an international group matching unvaccinated donors with patients in non-emergencies, and

Radius Health Exchange: Healthcare Professional Directory ... a registry of unvaccinated donors and doctors to arrange directed donations.

If this matters to you, one key step is having a notarized, I DO NOT CONSENT FORM on file with your hospital. This tells providers you don’t consent to blood transfusions outside of your choice.

Keep in mind, these options work best for planned surgeries. In an emergency, doctors will use what’s available to save your life.

Bottom line: You may not be able to control the entire blood supply, but you can prepare. Know your blood type. Join a network if you feel strongly, and most importantly, make your wishes known before you ever set foot in a hospital.

Because in matters of health and faith, one thing is certain, choice should be yours.