Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
Sep 4, 2025

The devilishly brilliant idea of the drug pushers is that the public benefit of their drugs outweighs the private harm. That is genius. It makes it a public duty to take drugs for the good of all. Whoever thought this up literally turned shit into gold. Just like it is a man's duty to fight in war time, despite the fact he might die, as he is defending the land, now it is all our public duty - including day old babies - to take drugs for the good of others. This beguiling argument of for profit drug pushing devils is used to pry open the public purse for the drug makers pockets and pay the kick backs the the "public spirited" politicians who care nothing at all for their fourth house and retirement plan but only for the good health of all. The road to vaccine hell was financed with the very best of "public good" intentions.

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