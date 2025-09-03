The sudden news about Florida ending vaccine mandates for children couldn’t have come at a better time. HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has promised to restore trust in the CDC and one way to do that is to allow parents to decide about giving their children the vaccines this agency recommends.

Dr. Ken Stoller explains what is at stake here in the new law in Florida. It’s about protecting children from a liability-free, one-size-fits-all medical intervention forced upon them, all for the greater good.

Video: 2:00

Florida just made history. It is my pleasure to announce that Florida’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, announced that the state will end all vaccine mandates, likening them to slavery. For over a century mandates have been the backbone of American public health; but Florida is saying, NO MORE. So what happens to medicine when vaccines are no longer forced? Mandates assume everyone is the same. Every child, regardless of genetics, medical history or immune function, was expected to get the same shots on the same schedule.

First, do no harm

Without mandates, medicine can finally move toward a personal model where parents and doctors weigh risks and benefits for the individual, not the collective. For decades doctors have been caught between patients and the state, acting more like enforcers than advisors. Removing mandates changes that. It restores the doctor’s true role to inform patients, not to compel them. That shift could rebuild trust in medicine—trust that’s been badly damaged in recent years. When a product is mandated, it doesn’t have to prove itself. But in a world without mandates, vaccines will live or die by their own merits. If a vaccine truly works safe and effective, truste, people will choose it. If not, they won’t. That’s how science is supposed to work: evidence, not force. Critics warn of disease outbreaks. Supporters say this is the rebirth of medical freedom. But one thing is certain: Florida has opened the door to a new era of medicine, an era where products compete in the marketplace of ideas, and where the patient, not the state finally stands at the center of care. How did our government go from protecting public health to protecting public health policy? Because the policy was making Big Pharma money, and from there, corporate largesse and threats are passed around that allowed our government to be captured by Big Pharma. This all needs to end now.

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