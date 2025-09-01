The Shocking Link SSRIs, Youth, and Rising Violence

Video: 2:32

Another tragedy. In Minnesota, a transgender shooter, Robin Westman, killed two children and injured seventeen others before taking his own life.

This comes just a year after Audrey Hale’s massacre at a Nashville Christian school.

Now a controversial but urgent question is being raised: Could psychiatric drugs, specifically SSRIs, be fueling this violence?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched an investigation, noting that nearly 40 percent of transgender individuals are prescribed SSRIs. He warns many of these drugs carry black box labels for suicidal and even homicidal thoughts.

And the science backs him up.

Two massive Swedish registry studies paint a chilling picture. Lagerberg et al. 2020, tracking almost a million SSRI users, researchers found a 26 percent higher risk of violent crime while on medication.

For young adults, the risk rose to 28 to 35 percent.

Even after stopping, the risk remained elevated for up to three months.

Molero at al., 2015, with over 850,000 participants, this study showed a 43 percent increase in violent crime convictions among 15 to 24 year olds on SSRIs. Young men had a 40 percent higher risk.

Young women? A staggering 75 percent higher risk.

These same patients also faced higher rates of accidents, alcohol-related hospitalizations and other dangerous outcomes.

The pattern isn’t random. It’s consistent, powerful and alarming.

And here’s where the problem compounds. Many transgender youth, nearly half of whom may also be autistic are routinely placed on psychiatric drugs before undergoing hormonal or surgical interventions.

Yet long term studies show sex-reassigned individuals face triple the overall mortality and a suicide rate nearly twenty times higher than average.

Gender affirming

Sterilization was driven by a eugenics cult that has existed in the USA for over a century.

If we’re serious about preventing mass shootings, we can’t keep ignoring the elephant in the room: the role of psychiatric drugs and the policies pushing vulnerable, struggling youth into them, must be part of the national conversation.