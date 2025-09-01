Part 29, Shocking Link: SSRIs, Youth, and Rising Violence
Dr. Stoller: "If we’re serious about preventing mass shootings, we can’t keep ignoring the elephant in the room: the role of psychiatric drugs. . ."
The Shocking Link SSRIs, Youth, and Rising Violence
Video: 2:32
Another tragedy. In Minnesota, a transgender shooter, Robin Westman, killed two children and injured seventeen others before taking his own life.
This comes just a year after Audrey Hale’s massacre at a Nashville Christian school.
Now a controversial but urgent question is being raised: Could psychiatric drugs, specifically SSRIs, be fueling this violence?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched an investigation, noting that nearly 40 percent of transgender individuals are prescribed SSRIs. He warns many of these drugs carry black box labels for suicidal and even homicidal thoughts.
And the science backs him up.
Two massive Swedish registry studies paint a chilling picture. Lagerberg et al. 2020, tracking almost a million SSRI users, researchers found a 26 percent higher risk of violent crime while on medication.
For young adults, the risk rose to 28 to 35 percent.
Even after stopping, the risk remained elevated for up to three months.
Molero at al., 2015, with over 850,000 participants, this study showed a 43 percent increase in violent crime convictions among 15 to 24 year olds on SSRIs. Young men had a 40 percent higher risk.
Young women? A staggering 75 percent higher risk.
These same patients also faced higher rates of accidents, alcohol-related hospitalizations and other dangerous outcomes.
The pattern isn’t random. It’s consistent, powerful and alarming.
And here’s where the problem compounds. Many transgender youth, nearly half of whom may also be autistic are routinely placed on psychiatric drugs before undergoing hormonal or surgical interventions.
Yet long term studies show sex-reassigned individuals face triple the overall mortality and a suicide rate nearly twenty times higher than average.
Gender affirming
Sterilization was driven by a eugenics cult that has existed in the USA for over a century.
If we’re serious about preventing mass shootings, we can’t keep ignoring the elephant in the room: the role of psychiatric drugs and the policies pushing vulnerable, struggling youth into them, must be part of the national conversation.
On Instagram, Kennedy had this to say about the unprecedented violence in America.
Kennedy:
I certainly consider mass shootings a health crisis, and we are doing for the first time real studies to find out what the ideology of that is.
And we’re looking for the first time at psychiatric drugs.
You know these kinds of mass shootings—people have had guns in this country for ever.
When I was a kid, we had shooting clubs at our school.
Kids, my classmates, other people would bring a 22 rifle with their guns to school and park it in the parking lot. Nobody was shooting.
There’s never been a time in the history of humanity, when people walked into a crowd, into a church or a movie theater or a school or a crowd of strangers and just started randomly shooting.
It’s happening in our country. It’s not happening around the world.
And there are many other countries that have comparable levels of guns that we have in this country.
We had comparable levels in the 40s, 50s and 60s , and people weren’t doing that.
Something changed, and it dramatically changed human behavior, and one of the culprits we need to examine is whether the fact we are the most overmedicated nation in the world and a lot of those are psychiatric drugs that have black box warnings on them that warn of suicidal and homicidal ideation,
So we are doing those studies right now for the first time and we will have an answer.
So why haven’t government agencies looked into this before? These shootings have been increasing over the last couple of decades and the reaction is always the same: calls for more gun control.