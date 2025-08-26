In 2014, I wrote a book called, The Big Autism Cover-Up—How and Why the Media is Lying to the American Public. (That was the year the autism rate went from one in every 88 US children to one in 68.)

It was about all the phony coverage of the autism epidemic and the link to vaccines disguised as journalism by the mainstream press.

CDC’s Lies

In January 2025, I wrote about the CDC’s history of denial and obfuscation when it comes to the question of any real increase in the incidence of autism despite massive increases in the rate. With their vast money ties to the industry they’re supposed to be overseeing, the CDC has everything at stake in denying any link or any real increase.

In this video Dr. Ken Stoller makes it abundantly clear: It isn’t just the media lying to us; our public health officials, most notably the CDC, are all part of a gigantic effort to deny any link between their vaccine program and the epidemic of neurologically damaged children everywhere. Their interests are self-protection and profit.

Video: 2:51

Autism is one of the fastest growing public health crises in America. This is Dr. K. Paul Stoller, and I didn’t see a child with autism until 1989, not in medical school, not even in my pediatric residency at UCLA. In the 1970s, autism affected about one in 10,000 children. Today it’s as high as one in 31. In California, it’s one in 19 children, one in 12 boys. Numbers like these should have triggered a national emergency. Instead, the CDC, the agency charged with protecting us, has worked to deny, obscure or reinterpret the evidence. Years ago, a senior congressional aide of Congressman Dan Burton of Indiana told me, “Everyone in government who wants to know if vaccines play a role in autism already knows.” “The silence,” he said, “isn’t ignorance—it’s fear.” In 1986 Congress indemnified vaccine manufacturers. If vaccines were tied to autism, the liability would fall on the US government. The financial consequences would be staggering—billions, maybe trillions in reparations for medical care and lifelong support. Suddenly cost becomes the excuse. But here’s the contradiction: we spend endless trillions on foreign wars, yet when it come to our own children, cost is treated as an immovable obstacle. Better to protect the system, they’ve decided, than the citizen. And those who dare to speak up face threats. Congressman Dave Weldon admitted his life was threatened when he pressed too hard on the vaccine-autism connection. Doctors, researchers, even parents who question the narrative are vilified, censored or destroyed professionally. The message is clear: questioning the orthodoxy isn’t just unpopular—it’s dangerous. Meanwhile, the CDC carefully manages the story. Studies are designed not to investigate, but to exonerate. Data are massaged, buried or reclassified. And the media, dependent on pharmaceutical advertising, echoes the script, labeling dissenters “anti-science.” But parents don’t need a government study to know what they’ve seen—a healthy child regressing after vaccination, a family forever changed. Behind all the politics are real families, children who cannot speak, young adults who will never live independently, parents carrying the burden alone. The CDC can manipulate statistics, but it cannot erase what schools, doctors and families see every day. This isn’t a failure of science. It’s a failure of courage. History will not be kind to those who chose institutional preservation over truth. The question now is, do we have the courage to demand accountability before another generation is lost?

Dr. Stoller talks about the consequences that those in charge would face if the truth about the autism epidemic is finally made public. This was something I also wrote about in The Big Autism Cover-Up regarding Dr. Andrew Wakefield.

In his book, Callous Disregard, Dr. Wakefield revealed how a government whistleblower had given him evidence that the British government had secretly indemnified the makers of the MMR vaccine that they knew to be unsafe. They too have everything at stake in suppressing the truth.

But, as the number of sick and disabled children mounts, bankrupting local governments and threatening social services, the demand for answers only increases.

The cover-up has gone on far too long.

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