For years health care officials and all the mainstream news outlets have been of one voice telling us that STUDIES SHOW NO LINK BETWEEN VACCINES AND AUTISM.

The science is settled. Huge epidemiological studies prove vaccines do not cause autism. The one study showing a link was done by an unscrupulous doctor in England 25 years ago and he lost his license.

All that is a huge lie, but it’s worked for those with everything at stake in covering up the vaccine injury inflicted on now multiple generations of children.

The truth is, there are piles of research by well-credentialed experts show disturbing associations between our ever-expanding vaccine schedule and neurodevelopmental problems, most notably autism.

Here Dr. Stoller examines the findings of one of these studies. The results are eye-opening.

Video: 2:50 What the Data Really Says About Vaccines & ASD

Vaccinations and neurodevelopmental outcomes. Facts or fallacy. This video is about cutting through all the fudged medical research that is pumped out propaganda to try and show vaccines have no connection to autism. Vaccines save lives, safe and effective—the two most common PSYOP mantras in support of an archaic medical intervention that should have gone the way of the blood-letters. A new study based on Medicaid data from Florida aimed to find out if there were unintended effects on brain development. Researchers Anthony Mawson and Binu Jacob analyzed health claims of 47,155 children enrolled continuously in Florida Medicaid from birth to age nine. About 89 percent had at least one recorded vaccination visit. 11 percent had none. The study compared diagnoses of neurodevelopmental disorders or NDDs in vaccinated versus unvaccinated kids. Among vaccinated children 27.8 percent had at least one NDD diagnosis compared to 11 percent of unvaccinated children. That’s an odds ratio of about 3.1. For vaccinated kids, the odds of having an NDD were three times higher than for unvaccinated kids. Preterm children who were vaccinated had dramatically higher odds of NDDs. Almost 40 percent of vaccinated preterm kids had a diagnosis versus just 15.7 percent of unvaccinated preterm kids, yielding an odds ratio of 3.6. The more vaccination visits a child had before age five, the greater their later risk for autism spectrum disorder. One visit meant 1.7 times higher risk versus unvaccinated. With 11 or more visits, the risks jumped to 4.4 times. Strengths of this study from Florida: Large data set. Over 47,000 children. Control for age and gender and clear record-based exposure classification. These findings don’t prove vaccines cause neurodevelopmental disorders. They show associations. And while the authors call for more rigorous research to explore if any causal mechanisms exist, especially for preterm infants, no one is funding this research because funding sources already know the answer. They just don’t want the public to know. There are many studies out in the medical literature utilizing truncated data, fudged or omitted data to prove there is no link between vaccines and autism. Don’t think that for one moment that a multi-billion dollar industry is not going to do every possible underhanded thing they can get away with to push the propaganda about vaccines not causing autism.

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