Shocking Japan mRNA Data Are Death Rates Rising

Video: 3:16

A concerning claim says a large Japanese dataset proves mRNA shots dramatically increase deaths.

Today we examine that claim carefully.

The claim references Japanese data covering millions of doses and says death rates rose with each dose, with deaths peaking 90 to 120 days after vaccination.

Large data sets can show correlations, but correlation is not the same as causation. Raw death counts need careful context.

Important factors include age, pre-existing conditions, seasonal effects, and how vaccinated and unvaccinated groups are defined.

Epidemiologic datasets are limited in usefulness as they can’t determine causation. For example, you can’t prove having sex causes pregnancy using epidemiologic data.

The relative impact of the initial series of the messenger RNA, mRNA Pfizer and mRNA-1273 Moderna on all-cause and non-COVID-19 mortality is not well-studied.

“Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”

Obviously it benefits those who are trying to hide the lethality of the COVID injections to obfuscate and be critical of the data coming out of Japan, but Japan is not the only place creating safety signals.

Florida adults who received Pfizer jab had significantly higher risks of 23 month all-cause mortality and ad morbidity compared to matched Moderna recipients.

These findings are suggestive of differential non-specific effects of the two gene therapies and potential concerning adverse effects on all-cause and cardiovascular mortality.

They underscore the need to evaluate these bioweapons using clinical endpoints that extend beyond their targeted diseases.

Major public health agencies continue to say the EUA COVID injections are safe and effective. It is their mantra and they are sticking to it despite the mounting evidence to the contrary.