Dr. Ken Stoller reveals startling research linking parents who were vaccinated against COVID to the rise in child mortality.

Is mRNA Vaccination Fueling a Child Mortality crisis

Video: 3:02

This video is about a new analysis of CDC death certificate records that is raising urgent concerns about the long term effects of mass mRNA vaccination. According to independent researcher, The Ethical Skeptic, https://theethicalskeptic.com children born after their parents were vaccinated are now dying at a 77 percent higher rate than expected. For nearly 30 years infant and child mortality in the US had been steadily declining, thanks to better maternal and neonatal care. But beginning in 2021, that trend suddenly broke. Instead of continuing to fall, infant deaths flattened and then climbed.

More children dying

This shift coincides directly with the mass rollout of mRNA shots among women of childbearing age. Researchers point to two possible mechanisms: Teratogenic effects—damage during pregnancy itself. Transgenerational effects—genetic or epigenetic disruptions passed down through reproductive cells. The rise in child deaths isn’t limited to one disease. The data show sharp increases across multiple categories: Kidney failure, up 135 percent Meningitis, up 112 percent Sepsis and viral infections, up 90 percent Liver and digestive disorders, up 82 percent Respiratory illness, up 54 percent Congenital malformations, up 51 percent Heart and lung disease, up 38 percent Neurological conditions, up 37 percent This wide ranging pattern mirrors the disruptions already documented in vaccinated adults, suggesting that the effects may now be passing across generations. How was this signal detected? Not by raw numbers, but through deviation from trend analysis, a method that spots sudden breaks in longstanding baselines. The breakpoint is crystal clear: Week 14 of 2021, right after mass vaccination began among reproductive age adults. From that moment, mortality among children aged zero to four climbed sharply, well beyond ordinary fluctuation.

Short and long term effects

Two risks now stand out: Immediate teratogenic risk—where babies in the womb face elevated danger. Inherited epigenetic risk—where children born even years later may be affected by their parents’ prior exposure. The data come straight from official CDC records. If these findings hold true, we are facing, not just a temporary side effect, but a multi-generational public health crisis, impacting children who never received the shots and who never consented to the risks. An obvious question is, why is this vaccine still being allowed for public use. This story is still developing.

This issue is clearly going to be with us for years to come as we live with the effects of this experimental vaccine.

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