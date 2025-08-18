Just like with autism, doctors are mystified when it comes to the end of healthy children in America. The numbers are undeniable and the response is predictable.

There was some stunning news that came out from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in July about the health of children in the U.S., but sadly, this didn’t get a lot of mainstream news coverage.

Lead doctor Christopher Forrest from CHOP was interviewed by PBS.

PBS: Why American children are less healthy now than nearly two decades ago

So that is the big question, and it's a complex answer. There is no single factor that's causing this generalized deterioration. American children’s health has significantly worsened across several key indicators since 2007, according to a recent study published in JAMA. Ali Rogin speaks with Dr. Christopher Forrest, a pediatrician and one of the study’s lead authors, for more. . . .A child was 15 to 20 percent likelier to develop a chronic condition in 2023 than in 2011. Obesity rates rose from 17 to 20 percent among children between 2007 and 2023. And rates of depression, anxiety, sleep apnea and autism have all increased. . . . There are also environmental causes that are important. What's happening to families? Families are experiencing a lot of stress. What's happening in schools? What's happening with school start time? What's happening with the climate changes that's actually now having impacts on both acute and chronic conditions?

The PBS title was a misnomer because Dr. Forrest couldn’t really give us an answer as to why our children are so sick today. It might be poor food, social media, poverty or families experiencing stress or climate change. He was at a loss to explain it.

On NPR Forrest speculated that it might be because we don’t have universal healthcare in the U.S.

NPR: The health of U.S. kids has declined significantly since 2007, a new study finds

Nowadays, he says anecdotally, more children come into the hospital and even primary care practices with chronic disease. "They just seem to be sicker. And it turns out they are," says Forrest, a professor of pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. . . . "What we found is that from 2010 to 2023, kids in the United States were 80% more likely to die" than their peers in these nations, he says. Among infants, these disparities in mortality were driven largely by sudden unexpected infant death and prematurity. . . . He notes that unlike Canada or the United Kingdom, the U.S. does not offer universal health care coverage.

It’s refreshing that the medical community has finally recognized how sick and disabled our children are, but I can’t image they’ll do anything about it. These are the people who’ve stood by as the autism rate became unstoppable and said it was all better diagnosing and greater awareness.

The undeniable increases in children with diabetes, life-threatening allergies, seizure disorder, asthma, and cancer, to name a few, are big business to pediatric medicine. I can predict that the study findings will quietly and quickly fade away. Doctors will continue to scratch their collective heads over the failing health of children much like they’ve done with autism for the last 25 years.

I’m sure there will be lots of studies funded through NIH that will look at difference possibilities, never reaching any conclusion.

Due to the power and control of the pharmaceutical industry over health care in the U.S., no one will be allowed to investigate the link between the ever-expanding vaccine schedule and increasingly sick kids.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is the foremost organization when it comes to children’s health, and yet they’ve been silent about the disappearance of healthy children in America. In this video, Dr. Ken Stoller explains the real purpose of the AAP and pretty much everyone else in mainstream medicine.

What the AAP Isn’t Telling Parents About Pharma Profits

Video: 2:09

Is the American Academy of Pediatrics prioritizing kids’ health or profits.

In 2008 I resigned from the AAP because of their duplicitous stance on using mercury in vaccines. I had been a fellow of the AAP for two decades. It was clear to me this major medical group might be putting money over morals. The AAP represents 67,000 pediatricians in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It’s a trusted voice in child healthcare—but it’s also funded by Big Pharma companies like Moderna, Merck and GSK. These ties raise questions about their motives, especially as childhood chronic illnesses skyrocket. The AAP’s top priority: Stripping parents of the right to decide what’s injected into their kids. Why: It ensures a steady market for vaccines and drugs from their pharma sponsors. Their focus isn’t on tackling major issues like childhood obesity or autism; it’s on medicalizing kids, setting them up as lifelong pharmaceutical consumers. The AAP justifies this by pointing to rare measles outbreaks, claiming vaccines are safe. But history shows measles deaths in the U.S. dropped dramatically before mass vaccination, thanks to better nutrition. And safe, what does that even mean when adequate safety studies have never been done. Safe and effective is the mantra used to hypnotize the public but with no basis in reality because the research on safety was never done. Forcing vaccines while ignoring adverse effects or ethical concerns—like the use of aborted fetal cells in seom vaccines—raises serious red flags about choice and consent. Is the AAP pushing a medical fascist model where experts override parents, or is it just chasing profits for its members and sponsors. Either way their priorities seem to sideline kids’ health for the sake of a booming pharma market. Parents, don’t blindly trust. Question the AAP’s motives. Research their priorities and protect your kids’ future.

It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the AAP or the AMA. These people will remain clueless and the numbers will only get worse.

We will continue to have those months where we recognize different health problems just like April is Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month.

May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.

May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and it includes Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day and Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

July is Juvenile Arthritis (JA) Awareness Month.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

September is also Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

October is ADHD Awareness Month.

November is National Diabetes Month, with a specific focus on children's diabetes awareness.

November is also National Epilepsy Awareness Month, raising awareness about epilepsy and seizure disorders, particularly in children.

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