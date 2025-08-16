The hepatitis B vaccine is taking center stage with serious questions being raised.

On Aug 15th the Defender published a piece entitled, CDC Plan to Review Hep B Vaccine for Babies Sends Mainstream Media into Tailspin

The article described the unwavering support from those promoting vaccines and their Big Pharma run news outlets.

MedPage Today on Wednesday ran the latest in a series of mainstream articles defending the hepatitis B (Hep B) vaccine as safe, effective and necessary for every newborn baby born in the U.S. The articles are in response to concerns recently raised by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., chair of the vaccine advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At his first meeting in June, Kulldorff announced that the panel may revisit its longstanding recommendation that the vaccine be given to all babies at birth.

No questions about vaccine safety or efficacy are ever permitted.

Medpage defended the use of the HepB vaccine in newborns and lined up experts denouncing anyone expressing doubts.

MedPage said Kulldorff and Kennedy’s assertions “could erode public confidence in a vaccine credited with virtually eliminating childhood transmission of the virus in the U.S.”

Toxic aluminum

Critics have long raised concerns about the safety and necessity of giving the vaccine to newborns, particularly those not at risk for the disease. Today, the Hep B vaccine contains at least 250 micrograms of aluminum, and aluminum exposure has been linked to autism. . . . Dr. Kristen Marks, an infectious disease specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, told MedPage the Hep B vaccine is “a safe vaccine that prevents liver disease and liver cancer.” It “makes no sense” to question the use of such a drug, she said. . .

This brings us to a new video by Dr. Ken Stoller where he examines the legitimacy of vaccinating a newborn within hours of birth.

What Doctors Aren’t Saying About Newborn Hep B shots

Video: 2:48

This short video asks the question why we are giving newborns the hepatitis B vaccine on day one. Let’s go back to 1991 when the HepB vaccine first came out, and I was trying to understand why there was a recommendation to give a vaccine for what is essentially an STD to a one day old infant. Even if the antibodies perform as advertised, which is rarely the case, those antibodies would be gone by the time that infant might be exposed to HepB. Never mind there are only about 200 women a year in the U.S.A. giving birth who also have chronic, active hepatitis B. Of course vaccine manufacturers can’t make back on 200 infants a year.

Junk science/phony studies

The neonatal period is the first 28 days of life. The clinical study on this vaccine did not use newborns, and the so-called safety study lasted five days. That is hardly a safety study. That is just a study to make sure no one dropped dead immediately. Studies and product labels like Recombivax HB and Engerix-B show the vaccine works after a full series, not just the birth dose. And when they say it works, they are referring to the fact that the vaccine causes antibody production, not that those antibodies actually protect. Trials start at two months or measure protection after multiple doses, not right after day one. Oddly, no U.S. study tracks antibody levels a month after that first shot alone. So does that day one dose really help? Immunology says no. Newborns can start building immunity, but it’s weak and it takes weeks plus boosters to hit protective levels. Their T helper cells aren’t fully mature. Plus the aluminum in the vaccine carries the dose dependent toxicity risk. Yet we lack studies comparing day one versus later shots. What if we delayed the first dose to three months for babies of uninfected moms? Their immune systems would be stronger, boosting benefits and cutting aluminum risks. Not to some. MedPage, a Big Pharma rag, ran an article where experts pushed back, calling doubts about the vaccine nonsense. But with no direct evidence of individual benefit versus risk, the science leaves room for debate. Heck, this is just about selling the vaccine, and science wasn’t even in the room to begin with. The data suggest a delay might be safer for most newborns. But in an uninfected infant, that vaccine has no efficacy. Why are we giving it at all, except to benefit those selling it. Those antibodies won’t even be present when that infant becomes a nurse, firefighter, paramedic, prostitute or IV drug abuser.

I hope this is just the beginning. It’s time we exposed the unsafe, unscientific use of toxic aluminum in vaccines. One flawed population study out of Denmark will hardly will hardly make up for the total lack of valid research on this vaccine or any other containing aluminum.

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