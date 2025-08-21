The Centers for Disease Control has draconian control over children’s health in the US. They may “recommend” the ever-increasing vaccine schedule, but as far as the states are concerned, the CDC’s recommendations are law. Exemption rights are disappearing across the country.

We are all supposed to believe that vaccines individually and collectively have been exhaustively studied and shown to be safe.

Now two doctors who’ve looked into the issue of vaccine safety are suing the CDC over their total failure to do the real science.

And without real proof that vaccines are safe, our children are merely part of a huge medical experiment, and we have no idea what vaccines are really doing to them.

You ever feel like when it comes to your kid’s health, you’re just supposed to go along with whatever the CDC says, no questions asked? If that’s you, I’m right there with you. And it turns out, I’m not alone.

Right now there’s a huge lawsuit calling out the CDC’s vaccine exemption policy, and it’s turning the medical world upside down. Here’s what’s happening. For decades the CDC has set the rules on when a child can skip a vaccine using a framework that’s, let’s just say, really rigid. It only considers certain narrowly defined short-term reactions like a severe allergy of anaphylaxis, family history, prior injuries, chronic health issues. According to the CDC, those don’t count unless they fit a tiny list of criteria. And here’s the kicker, most states have adopted this framework as law. So doctors have almost zero say.

Dr. Paul Thomas

Dr. Ken Stoller

Now two doctors, Paul Thomas and Kenneth Stoller and the Stanford Health Freedom Group are suing.

WHY? Because they say the CDC has never tested the safety of the entire childhood vaccine schedule as a whole. Not once. That means even as kids in the US now get more than 50 vaccine doses before adulthood, there’s no research on the long term or cumulative effects of that schedule. The National Academy of Medicine has been telling the CDC to do this research for over 20 years. No action. Meanwhile, rates of chronic illness like asthma, autoimmune disease, and autism have exploded. Over half of US kids now have a chronic condition. And get this, doctors who see problems and try to help families by writing individualized exemptions, they’re losing their licenses. Dr. Thomas in Oregon, Dr. Stoller in California—both stripped of their right to practice for not following the CDC’s one-size-fits-all rules. Parents whose kids have bad reactions, they’re told to keep vaccinating or get kicked out of school. It’s not like this everywhere. In Sweden and Japan, vaccine recommendations are more flexible. Doctors and parents actually talk it out together. Fewer shots, more choice, and yet, vaccine coverage is still over 95 percent. So what’s the lawsuit demanding? Three things: Declare the CDC’s exemption policy unlawful. Halt its use until real safety studies are done. And make all exemptions a shared decision between doctor and parent. Bottom line: Every family deserves honest answers, a real say, and the freedom to make truly informed choices for their kids. This isn’t about being anti-vaccine. It’s about demanding scientific accountability, medical freedom, and a system that puts children’s health above bureaucratic routine. If you care about transparency, choice, and your child’s well-being, now’s the time to pay attention because the outcome of this fight might just change how medicine and parenting works in America.

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