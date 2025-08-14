Here Dr. Ken Stoller reports on the shocking list of adverse events associated with the COVID 19 vaccine. Due to their liability-free status, the vaccine makers can never be held responsible for the damage done.

Video: 3:42

This short video is about the modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon’s adverse events, as the jab has been associated with numerous side effects since their widespread release to the public.



Cardiovascular complications include myocarditis and pericarditis, takotsubo cardiomyopathy, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), arrhythmias, sudden cardiac deaths and cardias tamponade. Pulmonary complications are pulmonary embolism (PE), interstitial lung disease (ILD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), pneumonia, eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis, pneumonitis, and pulmonary hypertension. Do I need to go on? How about the analysis of Thorpe et al. in 2022 that reported significant harms to pregnant women and infants? Using data collected by the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS) database, which typically underreports by 99 percent, the adverse events reported after COVID 19 vaccines with those reported after influenza vaccines was significantly increased for COVID 19 vaccine for menstrual abnormality, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformation, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal arrhythmias, fetal vascular malperfusion, fetal growth abnormalities, fetal abnormal surveillance, placental thrombosis, fetal death, stillbirth, low amniotic fluid, preeclampsia, premature delivery, preterm premature rupture of membrane, and premature baby death. When normalized by time-available, doses given or number of persons vaccinated, all COVID 19 vaccine adverse events far exceed the safety signal on all recognized thresholds.

Dr. Peter McCullough also steps in, calling out the devastating effects of the modified mRNA bioweapon.

We need to remind RFK Jr., Robert Kennedy Jr., Secretary of HHS, that the time for navel gazing is over, even as the FDA approved SPIKEVAX, another Moderna mod mRNA jab for infants as young as six months.

And do not forget one issue in that, besides the scam of this plandemic and the deadly Operation Warp Speed, there were some very nasty actors in the U.S. government too, NIH, FDA, NIAID etc., people like Fauci and Baric et al. These people did cook up CoV2 and had it released which then killed many millions. CoV2 was real, but it failed to performed, less deadly than the flu it was, but that was where the bioweapon jab, which was only intended to clean up the survivors of the global democide, had to come to the fore and carry the burden of causing mass death. We must not wait for another manufactured catastrophic crisis where we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools. The best way to do that is to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and deeds. Every single one of them is walking around as free humans. No one has been held accountable. So, will they do it again? Why wouldn’t they? And I am not just talking about Fauci, whose fate is sealed. It was always the plan to throw him under the bus if needed. This was a military operation. This was all run by the military and heads need to roll.

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