Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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AMV's avatar
AMV
Aug 14, 2025

If the manufacturers lied to the FDA which Pfizer did numerous times, I believe they can be held liable. False info. Pure murder. I think murder is criminal, at least it used to be! Any legal people respond please. Appreciate it!

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Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
Sep 11, 2025

The only point I disagree with is the virus. They did not make it, therefore did not release it. They can not make such a thing. How can they splice and dice something no scientist has ever found. They renamed the cold/flu. They used the power of suggestion ( daily, repeatedly about the symptoms we would get), spread with a think layer of fear. Like voo-doo.

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