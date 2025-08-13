In this video Dr. Ken Stoller presents the facts linking the COVID vaccine to excess deaths verified by insurance companies. Here again, this is not talked about by health officials or the mainstream press, but the numbers are undeniable.

Video: 2:36

This video dives into a question almost too big to ask: How many people are really dying after the COVID jab?

A former BlackRock executive just dropped a bombshell, and almost no one is talking about it.

Excess Deaths

Wall Street expert Edward Dowd claims that up to 5,000 people are dying every week, and the insurance industry has the data to back it up.

He’s been tracking the numbers for years. His latest findings, they’re chilling especially given the public is being kept in the dark.

Three to 5,000 excess deaths per week in the U.S. And he says it’s not from COVID itself, but linked to mRNA vaccinations.

Now, it’s not just the elderly. The data show the latest spike among adults aged 18 to 64, young, working age people—athletes, parents, professionals. These aren’t just statistics. Each number is a life.

Back in January, 2022, Scott Davison, CEO of OneAmerica Insurance, reported something that should have made headlines everywhere. A 40 percent jump in deaths among working age Americans.

Just to compare, a 10 percent spike is what you’d expect once in 200 years. This was four times that.

And here’s the catch, most of those excess deaths weren’t from COVID. They started right after the vaccine rollout, and the trend hasn’t stopped.

Dowd points out that injuries are 10 to 15 times higher than before, and a lot of families are terrified to speak up.

Why?

Fear of getting cancelling, losing jobs, or just being ignored. According to Dowd, Big Tech, the media and even public health agencies are actively keeping these stories out of the spotlight.

And it’s not just a U.S. issue. In Singapore, one of the world’s most vaccinated countries, excess deaths spiked nearly 50 percent in March 2022, and those numbers stayed high. Even by late 2024, mortality was still running 25 to 30 percent above normal, long after the pandemic faded.

The CDC defines excess deaths as deaths above what’s expected based on history. When those numbers keep rising, we need answers.

Dowd’s warning is sharp. We’re in a silent crisis. Ignoring the data isn’t going to make this disappear. The data is undeniable. The silence is deadly.

So think critically, speak freely, and if you want more data driven analysis, hit subscribe.