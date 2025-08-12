Here Dr. Ken Stoller reveals new research linking various hair loss disorders to the COVID vaccine. Once again this is science that U.S. health officials and medical organizations will ignore because it doesn’t fit their narrative about the safety of the COVID vaccine.

I have seen it firsthand. An infant born with a full head of hair, gets the HepB vaccine at birth and then develops alopecia universalis, that’s total permanent hair loss from head to toe.

The public rarely hears about these cases because they’re not officially recognized as vaccine adverse events.

Today I want to talk about a new study linking hair loss to the COVID 19 jab. I won’t call it a vaccine as it was never a vaccine and neither did it prevent infection nor transmission.

Hair loss isn’t just a cosmetic issue. It can seriously impact confidence, mental health and your overall quality of life.

And now, a massive new study out of [South] Korea is raising some big questions about a possible trigger that not enough people are talking about, the COVID 19 jab.

Let’s break down what the study found because the results might surprise you.

Researchers analyzed health data from over 5.7 million Koreans, yes, million, using the National Health Insurance Service database. Their goal: to see if COVID 19 infection or jab was linked to new cases of hair loss disorders, including complete hair loss, patchy autoimmune hair loss, and excessive shedding.

They made sure to control for factors like age, sex, income, and existing health conditions.

So what did they find?

COVID 19 infection itself showed a slight increase in total hair loss. But when the numbers were adjusted, it wasn’t statistically significant.

But the COVID 19 jab, that’s where things for interesting. Complete hair loss, alopecia totalis, had a 26.6 percent increased risk.

Patchy autoimmune hair loss, alopecia areata, was up 24.3 percent.

And excessive hair shedding, telogen elluvium, shot up nearly 50 percent. Even male pattern hair loss increased significantly.

These findings held up even after adjusting for prior infections and health issues.

So what’s actually happening here?

Researchers think it could be autoimmune reactions set off by the spike protein or maybe molecular mimicry, where your immune system mistakes hair follicles for an enemy.

There’s also the idea of generalized immune stress, which could shock the hair cycle and cause shedding.

These aren’t fringe ideas; they’re scientific backing for all of them.

And this isn’t the only study pointing in this direction. Another analysis of over 1.7 million Koreans found the jabbed people 2.4 times more likely to develop hair loss than those who weren’t jabbed.

Now to be clear, not everyone who gets jabbed will lose their hair. Some types of hair loss, like telogen elluvium, can even be temporary, but these findings are hard to ignore, especially when so many are struggling in silence with sudden, unexplained hair loss after COVID jab.

Bottom line: This is the largest study of its kind, and it provides strong evidence of a link between COVID 19 jabs and several hair loss disorders. We need more research, more transparency, and above all, informed choice.

If this video helped you, share it, comment below and stay tuned for more real science that deserves a spotlight.

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