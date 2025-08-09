Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
Aug 10, 2025

Dr. Stoller and I should sharpen iron together since I'm the #1 VAERS Auditor in the world. If you can help me find him I would be appreciative. welcometheeagle88@protonmail.com

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Aug 10, 2025

Why did they create the system if it is completely untrustworthy? Also, it is capturing 1-in 100-plus injuries and deaths.

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