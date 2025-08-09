Part 18, How the CDC used VAERS to cover up COVID vaccine deaths
Dr. Stoller: "Even if it’s just 10 percent for deaths, we could be looking at numbers 10 times higher than what’s on paper"
Dr. Stoller examines the CDC’s deceptive use of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. Since there is no real oversight over this agency, they can come up with the statistics they want using any method they choose and report it as fact.
CDC VAERS The Data They Don’t Want You To Know
Let’s talk about the latest CDC’s latest VAERS analysis. This video is about the CDC once again trying to pull the wool or the COVID jab over our eyes.
What they’re trying to pass off as science would actually be a master class in misdirection.
I know you’re sharp, you question things, you check the sources. So let’s peel back the sources together.
VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, is basically the government’s own tool for tracking vaccine side effects.
As of May, 2025, it’s recorded nearly 19,500 deaths after COVID 19 vaccination.
To put that into perspective, before COVID, the average was about 400 deaths per year for all vaccines combined.
That’s not just a blip; that’s a blaring siren.
But here’s where it gets interesting. The CDC took those reports and immediately tossed out over 5,000 of them.
Why?
Some had missing info, others weren’t mRNA vaccines, and—get this—some were labeled “not real deaths.”
But how are we supposed those criteria when they’re not even transparent about the process?
So we’re left with about 12,800 reports, still a lot.
But instead of comparing these post-vaccine deaths to unvaccinated people, the real scientific approach, they compared them to these fuzzy background death rates during the pandemic.
That’s like measuring a fever to the average temperature in a heat wave and saying, see, totally normal.
Here’s the problem: THERE WAS NO CONTROL GROUP, no rigorous head-to-head between vaccinated and unvaccinated and no systemic autopsies to truly investigate the causes of death.
So any talk of nothing to see here just doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.
UNDERREPORTING
And let’s not forget, VAERS is notorious for underreporting. A government commissioned Harvard study found that fewer than one percent of adverse events actually get reported.
Even if it’s just 10 percent for deaths, we could be looking at numbers 10 times higher than what’s on paper.
But here’s the kicker: The CDC always says, VAERS can’t prove causation, yet now they’re using it to prove no link without even doing the basic scientific checks.
If the system isn’t reliable enough to confirm harm, it can’t be reliable enough to declare safety either.
This isn’t just data. Real people, real families are grieving sudden, explained losses.
Some doctors say they’ve been threatened for reporting these cases at all.
This isn’t the transparency or accountability we deserve. This is narrative control—plain and simple.
So don’t let anyone tell you this is rigorous science. It’s the statistical sleight of hand.
And if you care about truth, about real public health, you should demand better.
Stay curious, stay skeptical. And always, always follow the evidence, wherever it leads.
Dr. Stoller and I should sharpen iron together since I'm the #1 VAERS Auditor in the world. If you can help me find him I would be appreciative. welcometheeagle88@protonmail.com
Why did they create the system if it is completely untrustworthy? Also, it is capturing 1-in 100-plus injuries and deaths.