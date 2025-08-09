Dr. Stoller examines the CDC’s deceptive use of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. Since there is no real oversight over this agency, they can come up with the statistics they want using any method they choose and report it as fact.

CDC VAERS The Data They Don’t Want You To Know

Let’s talk about the latest CDC’s latest VAERS analysis. This video is about the CDC once again trying to pull the wool or the COVID jab over our eyes.

What they’re trying to pass off as science would actually be a master class in misdirection.

I know you’re sharp, you question things, you check the sources. So let’s peel back the sources together.

VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, is basically the government’s own tool for tracking vaccine side effects.

As of May, 2025, it’s recorded nearly 19,500 deaths after COVID 19 vaccination.

To put that into perspective, before COVID, the average was about 400 deaths per year for all vaccines combined.

That’s not just a blip; that’s a blaring siren.

But here’s where it gets interesting. The CDC took those reports and immediately tossed out over 5,000 of them.

Why?

Some had missing info, others weren’t mRNA vaccines, and—get this—some were labeled “not real deaths.”

But how are we supposed those criteria when they’re not even transparent about the process?

So we’re left with about 12,800 reports, still a lot.

But instead of comparing these post-vaccine deaths to unvaccinated people, the real scientific approach, they compared them to these fuzzy background death rates during the pandemic.

That’s like measuring a fever to the average temperature in a heat wave and saying, see, totally normal.

Here’s the problem: THERE WAS NO CONTROL GROUP, no rigorous head-to-head between vaccinated and unvaccinated and no systemic autopsies to truly investigate the causes of death.

So any talk of nothing to see here just doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.