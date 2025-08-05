Dr. Stoller describes the collapsing trust in our major institutions: universities, government agencies and the media. Things have to start turning around before they lose all credibility.

Video: 3:36 Why Our Institutions Are Burning but do we smell the smoke?

Have you ever wondered why so many trusted institutions seem to be crumbling at the same time? I want to share a thought-provoking analogy that’s been making waves lately, one that compares today’s institutional collapse to decades of misguided forest management. Imagine a forest. For decades, officials insisted on putting out every single fire, no matter how small. The intention: protect the trees. The result: deadwood piled up. When the next fire finally came, it was unstoppable, an inferno that wiped everything out. Dr. Brett Weinstein, an evolutionary biologist, said this is exactly what’s happened to our institutions. Instead of allowing those small corrections, those little controlled burns that keep things healthy, our schools, media, government and corporations have dodged reform at every turn. Year after year, the dysfunction built up. Take academia. Standards slipped, hiring got politicized and courses drifted away from reality. In the media, objectivity faded and adapting to competition was seen as a threat. Bureaucracy swelled in government and business. Merit and accountability quietly sidelined.

The Reality of COVID 19

When the COVID 19 democide hit, it was like a lightning strike in an overloaded forest. In a sense, the Department of Defense, following globalist dictates, attempted a controlled burn on the world’s population. Lockdowns, mandates and broken promises from public health leaders caused something precious to snap: public trust and rightly so. But even today, most don’t know they were the target of a democide.

Loss of Trust

Just look at the numbers. In 2024, a JAMA survey found that 40 percent of parents now hesitate to give their babies standard vaccines. That’s not just vaccine skepticism. That’s a total loss of faith in the system. A system that never deserved or earned faith as it never safety tested even a single childhood vaccine and certainly not in the combinations they are given.

Sick Care, Not Health Care

And it’s not just conventional health care that has lost control of the population as they did everything in their power to monetize disease, instead of health. Ivy league universities, federal agencies, legacy news outlets, all are facing growing skepticism, shrinking audiences and calls for drastic change. Attempts at censorship have only poured gasoline on the fire. Meanwhile, those in charge often act as if nothing’s really wrong because it was in their financial interest to deny reality. Here’s the hard truth: If we resist reform for too long, we risk an over-correction that could be even more destructive than the status quo. But is that what it will take? Is there a way out?

What Needs to be Done

Restore merit, embrace competition, make space for honest debate, have the courage to admit when we’re wrong and fix it. But have we already crossed the event horizon—that is driven the car off the cliff? For the fire that is already burning through our institutions could leave the ground barren for a generation or more. But recognize as a society, we are working with the Atlantean archetype, having everything and then losing everything. It may be too late for a controlled burn when many governments are under the influence misanthropic pedophile network that wants to eliminate 80 percent of the world’s population. The answer and the responsibility is up to us. As Howard Zinn once said, “You can’t remain neutral on a moving train.”

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