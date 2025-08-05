Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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L.L. Horn's avatar
L.L. Horn
Aug 5, 2025

“Things have to start turning around before they lose all credibility” Too late, it’s already lost.

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Shelly Thorn's avatar
Shelly Thorn
Aug 6, 2025

Thank you for this, Anne! This is the best news of my adult life. I've seen through the medical system facade since the mid-90s but had to accept that Americans all around me gave their power away to corrupt systems, never daring to question - and in fact vehemently defending - their abusers. Finally, the breakdown is occurring and I'm cheering the demise of this horrifically corrupt and harmful system. We don't need new authorities. We just need all the good people who've been in the shadows of the leviathan to live their purpose; then, real health and wellness will be restored.

I've spent hundreds of hours gathering the evidence for those who wish to "do their own research."

https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/americans-are-paying-billions-to

https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/evidence-of-harm-pharmaceuticals

https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/vaccines-part-4-reports-by-vaccine

https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/pharmas-cash-cow-child-vaccine-schedule

But I'm most inspired by all the true healing we have available to us - we just need to each offer that which we feel most inspired to offer.

https://wellnessresourcecenter.net/about/

Thank you for being a dedicated truth-teller. The time is finally here that your message will be heard.

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