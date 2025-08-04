In this video, Dr. K. Paul Stoller reveals some alarming facts about the one-size-fits-every-child vaccine schedule that expose the total lack of safety when it comes to vaccinating our children.

There has never been a study on the cumulative effect of the multiple vaccines a child receives in a single doctor’s visit.

There is no set limit to the number of vaccines a child can receive during any given checkup.

There hasn’t been research on the metal toxicity exposure from multiple vaccinations given at one time.

Video: 4:24

Today I want to talk about how we may have abandoned precaution for profits and public health policy when it comes to vaccines. Back in the mid-20th century, American pediatricians were careful about giving vaccines to children who were sick or had conditions like eczema. They understood that the immune system, when already fighting an infection or managing an allergy, might not handle the added challenge of a vaccine very well or very safely. So the typical approach was to let a child recover fully before adding more stress to their system.

Dramatic increase

At that point children only got a few vaccines and doctors adjusted decisions to fit each child’s unique health needs. But today’s vaccine schedule is a lot more crowded. The bloated vaccine schedule is about marketing goals, not scientific progress in the fight against infectious disease, raising valid questions among parents and some doctors.

One big concern is about giving multiple vaccines at the same time. Even though health authorities say it’s safe based on zero safety studies, they just make this up as they go.

No research on so many vaccines given together

Some people worry that this one-size-fits-all approach might miss certain individual risks, since we don’t have research on the combined effects of so many vaccines given together. Some doctors say that giving shots in different limbs lowers the risk. But this doesn’t change how our immune system works throughout the body. This makes as much sense as standing six feet apart or having to wear a mask when walking through a restaurant, but you can take it off once you sit down. These scientific dilettantes apparently have no qualms about pulling edicts out of their backsides, instead of doing the safety research.

No limit on vaccines given at one time

Right now there’s no federal, state or medical academy limit on how many vaccines can be given in one day. And under current US law, both vaccine makers and the doctors who give the shots are fully protected from being sued. The 1986 National Vaccine Injury and Compensation Act created the only product in the United States where one would have no legal recourse for untoward adverse events, destroying all accountability and informed consent. There’s another debate about what’s actually in vaccines, like aluminum-based adjuvants which are meant to boost the immune response.

Metal toxicity

Vaccine safety research, what little there is, has given no attention to metal toxicology, a major scientific faux pas, especially when children might get several mercury and aluminum shots at once. The obvious concern is that this could overwhelm the body’s ability to detoxify these neurotoxic metals, causing problems in children who are less capable of removing those metals from their bodies. And then there’s the question of how we measure vaccine success. A lot of the time is just about whether the body makes antibodies, not whether it truly protects against real life infection or spreading disease. This focus on getting as many vaccines in as many as possible has missed the bigger picture of what actually keeps children healthy. But then isn’t that the point? Healthy kids don’t make the medical cartel money. And if they become really unhealthy, they won’t reproduce. The truth is, pediatric infectious disease incidents had already fallen to minimal levels before vaccines came to the fore to control those diseases. But we are long past the time to ask for more research and openness from those who had decades to do safety and efficacy research. We are administering vaccines today that neither prevent transmission nor prevent infection and are known to cause harm. These dangerous and ineffective vaccines need to be taken off the market, starting with the COVID jab, a bioweapon by any other name. But not sure what to expect from a government that allows certain factions like the Department of Defense’s DARPA to continue to run a democide and no one has been held accountable. Public health goals are about reducing the surplus population, not keeping citizens from getting sick. So I for one am not expecting an honest scientific debate, except in perhaps congressional hearing where good ideas go to die, and nothing gets done. I know this because I have testified at such hearings. It would be nice to wake up from this scientific and public health dystopia, but it seems to be ever present.

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