Dr. Stoller talks about the latest from the American Academy of Pediatrics: a call for a ban on all religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions in the U.S.

Pediatricians and vaccine makers will clearly benefit from this move. It also dramatically increases the power of mainstream medicine and their industry partners over individual rights.

Video: 2:58

Why the AAP Wants to Ban Religious Vaccine exemption

I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller and in 2008 I resigned from the American Academy of Pediatrics, AAP, after they continued to promote and defend the use of mercury in vaccines despite a proclamation against it a decade earlier. Now they are at it again, calling for an end to all religious and philosophic vaccine exemptions for kids in schools and daycare. Their new policy argues that only medical exemptions that comply with the CDC’s ACIP contraindications should be allowed—that is life-threatening allergic reactions or a known immunodeficiency. They claim this is about protecting kids and staff and keeping outbreaks at bay. But here’s the thing. Most states, forty-five to be exact, do have religious exemptions, fifteen even all for personal or philosophical objections. If the AAP gets its way, those options could vanish everywhere. The pushback, it’s fierce. Critics say the AAP’s proposal crosses a line stripping away parental rights, medical ethics and the principle of informed consent. Groups like Children’s Health Defense are sounding the alarm, warning that handing this much control to states is a dangerous road. And this debate isn’t happening in a vacuum. Just last month the Supreme Court sided with parents in the Mahmoud v. Taylor case. The Court ruled that families can’t be forced to choose between their faith and their children’s education. In other words, government policies that undermine religious beliefs won’t fly, even in the name of public health. Public opinion is shifting too. A recent survey shows public support for religious vaccine exemptions has nearly doubled since 2019 now. Almost four in ten Americans back them. Support for personal belief exemptions is also up. Meanwhile, trust in public health agencies like the CDC is slipping. Only about half of adults still support mandatory school vaccines, a big drop from a few years ago.

Conflicts

Then there’s the question of conflict of interest. The AAP says its new stance is all about the science, but some policy authors have received payments from major vaccine makers. Critics argue that keeping exemptions is needed not just for parental choice, but to keep the system ethical and honest. At the end of the day, this isn’t just about shots; it’s about how much power the state should have over families and their beliefs. Should public health always outweigh personal freedom, or is it possible to protect both? This conversation isn’t over, and as a parent, I think it’s more important than ever to ask questions, look at the facts and make your own choices. The irony is, when you read between the lines, the AAP is saying the unvaccinated are a threat to the vaccinated, implying vaccines don’t work as advertised. What works is the largesse given to the AAP. It is always about money. Follow the money.

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