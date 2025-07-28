How convenient for those defending vaccines! There’s a population study all the way from Denmark absolving aluminum used in vaccines from doing any harm. A toxic element regularly injected into babies can’t hurt them.

Dr. Stoller exposes the phony science used by very clever researchers in order to keep the profits coming in.

Video: 2:54

Critical Analysis of Aluminum Vaccine Study

This video is about how a flawed study is being pushed to exonerate aluminum in vaccines from causing harm. This study from the Annals of Internal Medicine is making waves claiming that aluminum in vaccines is safer than a rubber ducky in a kiddie pool. They looked at over 1.2 million Danish kids and said, nah, no worries about asthma, autism and autoimmune stuff. But hold up, James Lyons-Weiler calling it BS, and he’s got the receipts.

First off, these researchers pulled a sneaky one with their stats. They adjusted for GP visits before age two, which is like trying to measure rainfall while holding an umbrella. It’s erasing the very signal they should be detecting. Can you say scientific fraud? Now here’s where it gets even wilder. They didn’t even have a true unexposed group. It’s like comparing apples to slightly different apples. Plus they’re basing their exposure estimates on vaccination policy, not actual medical records. That’s like me guessing your diet based on what’s on the menu at your local diner. But wait, there’s more. They completely ignored that aluminum is neuroactive and immunostimulatory, especially in tiny humans. And don’t even get me started on how they glossed over individual differences and other toxic exposures, it’s a hot mess. Look, this study isn’t just flawed; it’s downright dangerous if people take it as gospel. It’s like they designed it to not find harm, then patted themselves on the back for finding exactly that. This is just investigator or confirmation bias, this is scientific fraud brought to you by vaccine makers. This is typical of what they do. Manufacture doubt, a deliberate strategy to create uncertainty about scientific consensus, often to delay regulation or public backlash. Big Pharma has been using this strategy for decades and it works well for them because few follow the money. This is a standard corporate risk management tactic. It has been used with Big Tobacco, Big Chem, with chemicals such as PFAS, BPA, lead, asbestos. Industries have historically funded misleading studies to delay regulation or lawsuits. The sugar industry funded research in the 1960s to blame fat, instead of sugar for heart disease. So this is not just about the drug companies who have hidden adverse affects, ghost-written journal articles and suppressed negative results. These practices need to be exposed at every turn. Keep your head on a swivel and eyes open because those who poison us for profit are not being held accountable.

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