There is disturbing news out of England. Doctors are seeing a dramatic increase in cancer in their patients.

The Guardian: Cancer diagnoses in England hit record high of more than 1,000 people a day

Dr Hilary Williams, the clinical vice-president at the Royal College of Physicians and a consultant in medical oncology, said: “More than 1,000 cancer diagnoses every day is a stark reminder of the growing demand on NHS cancer services.

“An ageing population is an important factor in the increase in diagnoses, but we must also recognise the role of obesity, which is a major and often overlooked risk factor for cancer.”

Most of the coverage talks about the need for early detection, but almost nothing about why so many more people suddenly have cancer. Stories link the increase to obesity and an aging population, nothing to really be alarmed about.

In his video, Dr. Ken Stoller proposes a link between the COVID injection and greater risk for cancer. He also predicts that those in charge will not investigate. There is too much at stake for anyone to seriously consider a connection.

Are Cancer Diagnoses Out of Control in England? - YouTube

Video 3:29

England recorded more than 373,000 new cancer diagnoses in 2024.

That’s about 1,021 diagnoses every day and the highest annual total on record.

What can those numbers tell us about why diagnoses are rising?

The NHS figures show roughly 12,000 more diagnoses than in 2023, an increase of 3.3%. Prostate, breast, lung, and bowel cancers together accounted for about half of diagnoses, excluding common skin cancers.

The age standardized incidence rate also rose by a reported 1.6%. That matters because it accounts for changes in the population’s age profile.

The next question is, how much of that increase reflects changes in detection and how much reflects changes in the underlying risk of developing cancer?

Some commentators have attributed much of the increase to COVID mRNA vaccination.

One article points to 35 proposed biological mechanisms.

If we want to investigate whether dangerous COVID injections cause these cancers, we need linked health records and a study designed around individual cancer types.

When was the expose? How much time passed before diagnosis? Were the groups similar in age, prior health, and how often they were screened?

Did the same pattern appear in another country with independent data?

Those are questions a national total cannot answer.

But will such a study take place?

Of course not— because those who would fund it, the government, already know the answer.

In the meantime, there’s more we can learn from England’s own figures.

Which cancers account for the increase? Is it concentrated in particular age groups? Are more tumors being found at an early stage or are advanced diagnoses rising too?

Those distinctions could help us understand where prevention, earlier detection, and treatment need the most attention.

A record number of diagnoses deserves a serious investigation.

Start with where the increase occurred. Then test the explanations against data that can distinguish among them.

BUT will this actually happen?

Those who caused this rise in cancer also control academia, journals, and have captured regulators. So don’t hold your breath.

Stay subscribed for updates.

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