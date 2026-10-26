It seems we are not allowed to contradict the medical establishment when it comes to their official pronouncements. We are conditioned by several forces to accept and obey when it comes to our health.

In this video, Dr. Stoller examines the mindset of people willing to go along with the narrative given to us by health officials. He uses the COVID lockdown as a prime example of this.

I also see this as the way we’ve been conditioned to believe all the official claims about autism.

A disorder practically unknown 30 years ago that overwhelmingly affects children is now accepted as a normal part of childhood. We don’t question anything anymore when it comes to autism.

Despite having no known cause, prevention or cure, autism is not a national crisis.

The never-ending increases in the rate of autism are never real increases—just more awareness of something that has always affected children at whatever the current rate. We do not demand answers, instead we celebrate autism acceptance each April with blue lights.

Just like with COVID, we are all expected to go along to get along.

So what will it take for people to challenge the questionable claims about autism? How bad do the numbers have to get before we finally wake up?

Maybe COVID taught us something after all.

The Dark Mirror: What History Reveals About Our Own Potential for Evil

Video: 3:28

We always wondered how ordinary people went along.

Those of us born after the Second World War grew up asking one question:

How did ordinary people go along with it?

How did educated Germans accept the persecution of their neighbors?

How did Soviet citizens learn to repeat lies they privately doubted?

How did propaganda persuade ordinary people in Rwanda to participate in or look away from the slaughter of other human beings?

We reassured ourselves that those people must have been fundamentally different from us.

Then COVID arrived.

COVID was not the Holocaust, the Soviet terror, or the Rwandan genocide, but it gave us a disturbing demonstration of the psychological machinery that can make persecution possible—fear, conformity, dehumanization obedience and institutional permission to mistreat an out-group.

The transformation did not begin with hatred. It began with fear.

Fear narrowed people’s attention.

Authorities supplied an explanation.

Institutions identified the danger.

The media repeated the message.

Then a new moral category appeared: the irresponsible person, the science denier, the plague rat, the unvaccinated.

People advocated excluding their neighbors from employment, education, restaurants, travel, and even medical care.

Some celebrated when unvaccinated people became sick. Families separated. Friendships ended. Workers lost careers. Patients died without loved ones beside them.

And many of the people supporting these measures continued to think of themselves as compassionate.

That is the lesson. Cruelty rarely introduces itself as cruelty. It arrives wearing the moral language of the moment.

Large-scale persecution does not begin with camps, gulags, or killing fields.

It begins with permission.

Permission to speak about a group differently.

Permission to assume its members aer dangerous.

Permission to stop listening to them.

Permission to believe their suffering is deserved.

Once a person becomes the threat, coercion becomes protection. Exclusion becomes safety. Censorship becomes harm reduction. And cruelty becomes solidarity.

Every authoritarian system creates language that transfers responsibility away from the individual.

I was only following orders.

I was protecting the people.

I was following the science.

But science does not issue commands. Science produces evidence, probabilities, disagreement, and revision.

Human beings make policies. And human beings remain responsible for what those policies do.

Compliance was rewarded with belonging.

Repeat the approved claims and remain among the good people.

Question them and risk becoming one of the those people.

That is powerful because human beings fear exclusion. Many will abandon their judgment before surrendering membership in the tribe.

History is comforting when its villains are monsters. But oppressive systems do not run on monsters alone. They run on ordinary people who adapt.

The employer who enforces the mandate.

The journalist who buries the inconvenient fact.

The physician who recognizes uncertainty but communicates certainty because dissent has become dangerous.

Few experience themselves as villains. Most believe they are behaving responsibly during an emergency. That is precisely why emergencies are so dangerous.

COVID did not prove that our neighbors were secretly genocidal.

It revealed something subtler and more important. Under sufficient fear, social pressure and institutional permission, ordinary people can participate in extraordinary cruelty while remaining convinced of their own goodness.

We spent our lives asking how people went along. For a brief period, history gave us a demonstration.

The answer was not that they were fundamentally different from us. The answer was that they were human, and guess what? So are we.

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