Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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John Paul Villforth's avatar
John Paul Villforth
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Covid and autism are not the only medical pronouncements that people have taken as gospel. The biggest and earliest was that saturated fat causes coronary heart disease and vascular disease without any evidence to show that saturated fat plays any roll in this disease. Then the pharmaceutical companies came up with a drug to lower cholesterol, specifically LDL-C again without out any evidence that LDL-C was related to the disease. In addition, they arbitrarily lowered the diagnosis for hyperlipidemia from 300 to 200mg/dL without any evidence.

Yet there is evidence and history that shows saturated fat and cholesterol are not the culprits but that the most likely culprit is seed oil. In the 19th century and before there was no vascular disease and people were eating only saturated fat. An attempt was made after the American Civil War to introduce a lamp and industrial lubricant to the food market in the form of cottonseed oil but it was strongly resisted because of its prior use. Then in the early 20th century seed oils came into use in the production of breads and other non nutritious food stuffs. By 1930 cardiovascular disease became that number one killer and it has not decreased. It remains the number one killer. The seed oils can also be linked to other diseases that did not exist in the 19th century.

There is ample evidence in those population groups around the world where cardiovascular disease does not exist. One such example is the Inuit but there are others too. The Inuit live above the Arctic Circle and their primary foods are animal flesh. The amount of seed oils in their diet comes from what the animals store in their fat which is very small, typically 0.6% to 1.7% whereas in the Western diet the amounts found in fat storage can be as high as 33%. The seed oils are polyunsaturated fatty acids aka PUFA. Humans do not use them for fuel and they accumulate. We were told these fats are healthy and that is untrue. Saturated fats are the healthy fats whereas PUFA caused vascular disease.

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