Can there be legitimate oversight when one federal health agency directly contradicts another? Which one should we believe? Which one do doctors trust?

In this video, Dr. Ken Stoller exposes the fact that the CDC is telling doctors right now that everyone should get the COVID injection, while the FDA is saying that only persons over the age of 65 and younger people with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the shot.

The FDA acknowledges the very real risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in young people aged 12 to 24 who receive this injection. The CDC does not.

One has to ask if this confusion is intentional.

Likewise, the CDC urges all pregnant women to get the jab, saying there is no evidence that it endangers their unborn child. They can say this with assurance because it was never tested on pregnant women.

So how much more evidence do the American people need to understand that the CDC is not there for us. They are representatives of the vaccine industry dressed up as health care officials.



The FDA rejected it, the CDC mandates it: What you need to know

Video 4:31

The CDC is recommending what the FDA did not approve. Right now two federal health agencies are giving Americans two materially different about the same COVID vaccines. The FDA approved the 2026 to 2027 formulations for adults 65 and older and younger people who have at least one underlying condition placing them at high risk for severe COVID, but the CDC is telling physicians that every adult 18 and older should receive a 2026 to 2027COVID vaccine. That includes healthy 20-year-olds who fall outside the population described in the FDA approved labeling. How can physicians obtain meaningful informed consent when the federal government cannot present one coherent recommendation?

Lawsuits involving the CDC and AAP

I’m not watching this argument from the sidelines. I am a co-plaintiff challenging the CDC’s childhood vaccine recommendations, because products lacking adequate safety evidence should be placed in the shared clinical decision-making, not recommended indiscriminately. I’m also a co-plaintiff in a federal civil RICO action alleging that the American Academy of Pediatrics colluded with pharmaceutical interests to mislead the public about potential vaccine harms. And I joined the defense side of American Academy of Pediatrics V. Kennedy, the case now contributing to this regulatory paralysis.

The goal is vaccine promotion

At the top of its current COVID guidance, the CDC acknowledges the problem. It says, because of legal uncertainties and inquiries recommendations from the July 2025 immunization schedule remain in effect for the 2026 to 2027season. In other words, the CDC is preserving older recommendations because litigation has frozen the policy process, even though the FDA has since approved the current product for a narrow population. A federal court stayed major HHS vaccine policy changes, blocked the newly appointed ACIP members from serving, and suspended the committee’s votes while the litigation proceeds. The appeal remains unresolved. But patients are making medical decisions today. Courtroom uncertainty does not suspend biology. It does not excuse contradictory medical advice.

Warning ignored by the CDC

In 2025, the FDA required stronger labeling about myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID vaccination. The agency reported that the observed risk was highest among males ages 12 through 24.

Is there informed consent?

Now imagine a healthy 20 year old man reading the CDC recommendation that every adult should be vaccinated. Does that same page tell him that the FDA approved the current formulation for younger adults only when they have an underlying high-risk condition? Does it place the FDA’s heart inflammation warning where he will see it before consenting? That is not a trivial website discrepancy. That is the difference between informed consent and institutional confusion. The CDC also continues to state that there is no evidence COVID vaccination causes fertility problems. The agency should also state plainly that pregnant women were excluded from the pivotal trials supporting the original emergency authorizations. Both facts belong in the conversation. Reassurance without history is not transparency. The Independent Medical Alliance is calling on HHS to reconcile these contradictions or remove guidance that no longer matches current FDA labeling and safety warnings. That is a reasonable demand. A court may determine what an agency is legally permitted to change. But a court should never force a physician to conceal uncertainty from a patient. If the CDC cannot provide current, coherent, and complete guidance, it should say less, not preserve contradictory advice simply because litigation has made updating the website in convenient. People are not expendable to the convenience of a court, an agency, or a webmaster. A healthy young adult deserves the full story. A pregnant woman deserves the full story. Every parent deserves the full story. Medicine begins with informed consent, and informed consent becomes impossible when the government itself cannot decide which truth the patient is supposed to hear. The FDA’s updated warning identifies the greatest observed myocarditis/pericarditis risk in males ages 12 to 24.

Shoddy science

Why this injection is even allowed is another matter, but pregnant women were excluded from the original pivotal authorization trials, while the CDC currently states that available evidence does not show fertility impairment. If you don’t look for evidence, you will not find any, and lack of looking for evidence is not evidence.

If you found this video helpful, subscribe to my YouTube channel at Maverick Physician and my Substack at KP Stoller MD.

For more information on Dr. Stoller’s lawsuits, see:

Part 74, The fight over the vaccine schedule: AAP vs HHS and co-defendants

Part 72, Lawsuit challenges AAP’s claim a child can receive 10,000 vaccines at once

Part 69, Doctors sue AAP over vaccine safety claims

Part 24, Suing CDC over unsafe, untested childhood schedule

The State of Florida is taking action over damage from the COVID injection. It seems the CDC is willing to overlook what the pharmaceutical industry did to conceal damage from the shot that is now coming to light, but Florida is not.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is suing Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla, alleging the company misled consumers about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Uthmeier:

[Pfizer] knew about myocarditis in teenagers and adults. They had reports of thousands of adverse events, including stroke and death. And they had reason to know the shot posed risks to pregnant women and unborn babies in the first trimester.

I can only echo the words of Dr. Stoller: WHY IS THIS INJECTION EVEN ALLOWED?

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