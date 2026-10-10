Does the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists protect the health of mothers and unborn children or do they promote the interests of the drug industry?

Never before in history have women been subjected to so many vaccines while pregnant: mRNA flu shot, mRNA COVID jab, combined tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine, and RSV vaccine.

Meanwhile everywhere the number of developmentally disabled children in the youngest grades is exploding. We are constantly told their needs are “more complex.” Something truly damaging is happening to children, yet health officials show total disinterest.

Here Dr. Ken Stoller raises serious concerns about the vaccines given to pregnant women.

Video: 3:27

Big Pharma ties

Has ACOG sold out pregnant women to Big Pharma? The ultimate betrayal. Listen to this absolute betrayal. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the organization that is supposed to protect pregnant women and their babies, just released a new maternal vaccine schedule. They are now aggressively pushing four vaccines during pregnancy: Flu, the mRNA CoV2 bioweapon jab [COVID injection], Tdap [tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis] and RSV. Even as the CDC under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulled back on routine COVIDZ and flu shots for healthy pregnant women. ACOG said, screw that. We’re doubling down. This is not medicine. This is captured corruption on full display. ACOG’s own president whines about vaccine misinformation, while completely ignoring the mountain of data on risk to fetuses. They used to be the most cautious voice on vaccinating pregnant women, especially experimental ones. No more. Pharma money talks, and these so-called leaders are listening.

They are not doctors anymore. They are Pharma’s willing slaves.

No long term studies

Pushing experimental COVID shots [added in 2020] into pregnant women? Despite known risks of miscarriage, preterm birth, and other complications that were never properly studied long-term. RSV vaccine in pregnancy? Brand new [added in 2023] and very limited data. And they want this in every pregnancy. As a physician who has treated brain injuries with hyperbaric oxygen, confronted the CDC directly and exposed institutional capture for years, I am disgusted but not surprised.

No liability and money ties to Pharma

These organizations are bought and paid for. Pharma funds their conferences, their guidelines, their leadership junkets. The revolving door is spinning so fast it’s a blur. First do no harm. That oath died the moment the checks cleared. Pregnant women are not Pharma’s clinical trial participants. Their babies are not profit centers. The arrogance is staggering. They claim to fight misinformation while ignoring real safety signals, VAERS reports, and the simple fact that healthy pregnant women do not need experimental mRNA shots. This is the same playbook we’ve seen with childhood over schedule, under study combinations. Gaslight anyone who questions it. This is why trust in obstetrics is collapsing. This is why more women are choosing homebirths with midwives.

ACOG and the 13 organizations that endorse this garbage have shown their true allegiance—not to mothers and babies, but to Pfizer, Moderna, and GSK profit margins. They are amoral, captured, and incompetent guardians of women’s health. If they truly cared about evidence, they would follow the updated CDC caution, instead of racing ahead to inject more.

Protect children

To every pregnant woman watching:

Question everything. Demand informed consent. Research the risks. Consider delaying or skipping non-essential shots. To the good OBGYNs left in the field: Speak up, break ranks, put patients first again.

To ACOG: The public sees you now. Your capture is obvious. History will judge you harshly. Share this video far and wide. Pregnant mothers and their babies deserve better Pharma’s captured puppets. Comment below. Have you experienced pressure from your OB to get these shots? This is Dr. Kenneth Paul Stoller. I will never stop calling out the corruption. Protect mothers. Protect babies. Reclaim medicine.

**A recent study finds a low uptake of RSV vaccine among pregnant women in America. Only 27% take this vaccine while pregnant. The word is getting out.

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