Video: 4:19

Dr. Ken Stoller calls for action.

One in five children and the question no one wants to ask. One in five American children now has at least one diagnosed developmental disability. Let that number register.

Explosion in disabled children

A new peer reviewed study in Pediatrics written by researchers from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics found that reported developmental disabilities among children ages three though 17 rose from 16.7% in 2019-2020 to 20.5% in 2023-2024. Autism increased more than 42%. ADHD increased 26%. And among children ages three through five, reported autism more than doubled from 2.39% to 5.27%.

Answers?

That study did not determine why. Now a second group has analyzed over lapping National Health Interview Survey data, and it has raised a politically explosive question.

Is there a link to the COVID vaccine?

In a newly released preprint involving 21,900 children, researchers compared those reported as having received a COVID vaccine with those who had not.

Vaccinated children had 32% higher adjusted odds of current autism, 33% higher odds of ADHD, and 23% higher odds of any neurodevelopental diagnosis, and approximately 60% higher odds of receiving mental health therapy.

The researchers adjusted for age, sex, race, income, parental education, insurance, region, and several measures of health care access. The associations remained.

Most autism among the youngest

The largest autism estimates appeared among children ages five through seven. Those receiving three or more COVID shots had approximately two and a half times the adjusted odds of current autism compared with children receiving none. That is a serious signal, but it is not yet proof of causation.

We need answers

This paper is a preprint and has not completed peer review. The survey is cross sectional and does not provide exact dates showing whether vaccination occurred before the autism diagnosis. That leaves open an important alternative. Children already diagnosed with autism may have more contact with health care systems and therefore be more likely to receive vaccination. The subgroup producing the largest estimate was also small, making independent replication essential. These two studies must not be conflated. The Pediatric study documents a sharp rise in developmental diagnoses beginning in 2019, before childhood COVID vaccination. The preprint reports an association between COVID vaccination and neurodevelopmental outcomes with an overlapping survey years. The first does not prove the second explains the increase, but together they make continued institutional incuriosity unacceptable.

Greater awareness and earlier diagnosis may explain part of the increase. They should not be used as incantations that end the investigation.

Will health officials care?

A rise this large demands that every plausible contributor be examined: pandemic disruption, school closures, social isolation, screen exposure, maternal infection, environmental toxicants, changes in health care and diagnostic practices, medications and other prenatal exposures. And yes, vaccination histories including COVID vaccination. No possibility should receive political immunity

We need a large longitudinal study beginning before vaccination and before diagnosis. It must include verified medical records, exact dates, prior infection, prenatal exposures, the complete vaccination schedule, and long-term developmental follow-up The protocol should be publicly registered. The data should be independently replicated, and researchers with differing perspectives should participate so neither institutional loyalty nor ideological opposition controls the answer. The conclusion is not that this preprint has proved COVID vaccination causes autism. It has not. The responsible conclusion is that America’s experiencing a documented rise in childhood developmental disability while our safety systems still cannot answer a basic chronological question: What happened first and what contributed to what? When one in five children carries a developmental diagnosis curiosity is not optional When autism among preschool age children more than doubled in five years, awareness is not an adequate stopping point. And when a new analysis produces a vaccine associated signal, the answer cannot be censorship, dismissal, or blind reassurance. Investigated independently, transparently, and with the urgency that children deserve.

If you found this video helpful, subscribe to my YouTube channel at Maverick Physician and my Substack at KP Stoller MD.

Dr. Stoller raises legitimate questions and expresses his concern over the unexplained increases in the number of developmentally disabled children. He is calling for authentic action, not more cover-up. The problem with what Dr. Stoller wants is that our health care agencies have no interest in implicating any of their vaccines in childhood disabilities, especially autism.

These agencies have given us endless official population studies on vaccines and autism over the past three decades all showing no link. I highly doubt that will ever change, no matter how dramatic the increases.

Back in Feb 2026, research showed that there was no link between the COVID vaccine in pregnancy and the development of autism.

Add to that another study just out of 2.5 million children that shows no link between the MMR and autism.

Finally, just to further shut down the question, new research suggests that vaccines could actually prevent autism.

FOR DECADES, the CDC has purposely downplayed all the dramatic increases in the autism rate and the number of children with developmental disorders in general. It’s been their history.

Officially, autism has no known cause, prevention, or cure. The only thing the CDC knows for sure is that there is no link to their vaccine schedule.

Autism has NEVER been referred to as a CRISIS by health authorities (with the one exception of HHS head RFK Jr.). NO INCREASE has ever been a real increase.

Dr. Stoller may say the latest statistics are a wakeup call that needs to be urgently addressed, but I see this as inconvenient research that will be filed away and never brought up again.

And went April, Autism Acceptance Month, comes around. we’ll again learn about yet a higher rate of autism that will be due to even greater awareness and more better diagnosing. The pharma controlled press will assure us that it doesn’t mean more kids have autism. And the increases will never end.

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