Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Jan Neill's avatar
Jan Neill
Oct 7

Great question but what about the increase in self diagnosis and our regional centers serving the higher functioning only, now it is happening to my daughter? after 3 plus decades?

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Trent's avatar
Trent
Oct 8

This is nonsense propaganda. Vaccines don’t cause autism.

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