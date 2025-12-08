Informed Consent

Informed Consent

Home
Notes
Archive
About

December 2025

November 2025

Part 61, CBS: Injecting aluminum into babies is safe say the experts
Dr. Stoller: "Autopsies of autistic kids’ brains showed extraordinary high aluminum levels--THE HIGHEST EVER RECORDED IN HUMAN TISSUE"
  Anne Dachel
Part 60, Simpsonwood and 25 years of lies and cover-up
Dr. Stoller: "Change the study until the link disappears"
  Anne Dachel
Part 59, After 30 years, CDC admits they have no evidence to support vaccines don't cause autism claim
Dr. Stoller: "CDC must prove they DON’T cause autism before recommending them to the public"
  Anne Dachel
Part 58, 2025 study shows "one of strongest links ever documented between vaccines and autism"
Dr. Stoller: "The more vaccine types and doses a country gives before age one, the higher its autism rate"
  Anne Dachel
Part 57, Did Moderna’s 2016 Patent Show Up in CoV2?
Dr. Stoller: "The truth is in the code. One in three trillion isn’t coincidence; it’s a smoking gun"
  Anne Dachel
© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture