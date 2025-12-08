Informed Consent
Part 68, The Danish Vaccine Studies: What They Didn't Prove
Dr. Stoller: "You can design an epidemiological study that fails to detect harm—and then call that reassurance. That’s not how real science works."
Jan 13
•
Anne Dachel
3
3
Part 67, The Five Big Lies about Vaccinology
Dr. Stoller: "The pediatric vaccine schedule cannot tolerate even minimal scrutiny"
Jan 12
•
Anne Dachel
29
5
13
Part 66, Vaccines: Denmark vs US, Panic or Proof?
Dr. Stoller: "IF Denmark’s schedule is reckless, why isn’t Denmark paying the price?"
Jan 9
•
Anne Dachel
3
4
Part 65, The Real Reason Vaccine Makers Are in a Panic
Dr. Stoller: "IF vaccines moved to pure clinical decision-making with no routine recommendations at all, that immunity could be challenged. That alone…
Jan 7
•
Anne Dachel
14
4
7
December 2025
Part 64, How vaccine-induced encephalitis became "autism"
Dr. Stoller: "For over a century doctors documented something now rarely discussed. . ."
Dec 8, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
10
2
5
Part 63, ACIP and the hepatitis B vaccine; vote delayed
Dr. Stoller: "Why Are All Newborns Getting This Shot?"
Dec 5, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
8
2
5
Part 62, There are NO VACCINE SAFETY STUDIES--Do you still feel safe?
Dr. Stoller: "This isn’t science. This isn’t public health. This is fraud."
Dec 2, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
4
4
November 2025
Part 61, CBS: Injecting aluminum into babies is safe say the experts
Dr. Stoller: "Autopsies of autistic kids’ brains showed extraordinary high aluminum levels--THE HIGHEST EVER RECORDED IN HUMAN TISSUE"
Nov 25, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
1
2
Part 60, Simpsonwood and 25 years of lies and cover-up
Dr. Stoller: "Change the study until the link disappears"
Nov 23, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
13
1
7
Part 59, After 30 years, CDC admits they have no evidence to support vaccines don't cause autism claim
Dr. Stoller: "CDC must prove they DON’T cause autism before recommending them to the public"
Nov 22, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
3
3
Part 58, 2025 study shows "one of strongest links ever documented between vaccines and autism"
Dr. Stoller: "The more vaccine types and doses a country gives before age one, the higher its autism rate"
Nov 20, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
8
5
6
Part 57, Did Moderna’s 2016 Patent Show Up in CoV2?
Dr. Stoller: "The truth is in the code. One in three trillion isn’t coincidence; it’s a smoking gun"
Nov 13, 2025
•
Anne Dachel
2
3
